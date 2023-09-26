Ooredoo Set To Pay Bondholders Interest On October 10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a Qatari public shareholding company, set Tuesday, October 10, 2023, as the date to pay $13,125,000.00 for its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders' interest payment.

The company said in a statement posted yesterday on the website of the Qatar Stock Exchange, that the issuer, which is Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, will pay noteholders on the Interest Payment Date as mentioned above. Ooredoo indicated that these bonds are worth $1bn at an interest rate of 2.625%, and Guaranteed Notes due on April 8, 2031.