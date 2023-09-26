Edaa Modifies Foreigners' Ownership In Qatar Insurance Company

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Edaa Company announced an amendment to the percentage of foreign ownership in Qatar Insurance Company.

Edaa said in a statement posted today on the website of Qatar Stock Exchange, that it had modified the foreigners' ownership limit of Qatar Insurance Company to be 100% of the capital, which is equal to 3,266,101,330 shares.

Edaa is the licensed service provider under the Qatar Financial Market Authority that provides a range of essential services related to securities and financial instruments. The company's core services include safekeeping, clearing, and settlement of securities and other financial instruments listed on the Qatar Exchange.