QIB And Visa Announce Winners Of 'Summer Spends' Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Visa are pleased to announce the winners of the highly anticipated cards summer spends campaign. This campaign offered QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win exciting prizes, including three BMW iX40 electric vehicles. Over an 11-week period (from June 25 to September 9, 2023), a total of 77 winners were awarded a total cash prize of QR770,000.

In alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the bank's sustainability focus, QIB chose to award electric cars as grand prizes. Cardholders who used their QIB Visa Debit or Credit Cards for international purchases and Visa Credit Cards for domestic purchases had the opportunity to win these exclusive electric cars.

Abdulla Nasser AlHajri, Masoud Ibrahim Al Marri, and Essa Ali Al Muhannadi were drawn as the winners of the prestigious grand prizes: brand-new BMW iX40 electric vehicles. The grand prize winners were warmly welcomed at the Al Sadd Branch to collect their electric vehicles and experience the hospitality of QIB.

In addition to the grand prizes, 77 lucky winners who qualified for the draw by spending a minimum of QR500 during the campaign period received cash prizes amounting to QR10,000 each. These draws were conducted through an electronic process overseen by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

D Anand, QIB's General Manager - Personal Banking Group, said,“At QIB, our commitment is to provide our esteemed Visa cardholders with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences. We are pleased to once again partner with Visa to introduce this opportunity to win prestigious prizes, all while contributing to a more environmentally sustainable future.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added,“ Our collaboration with QIB for this summer promotion is a source of great pride, underscoring our commitment to delivering outstanding rewards and creating memorable experiences for Visa cardholders in Qatar. We are delighted to have offered QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win prestigious prizes, and to do our part in guaranteeing that making their summer shopping experiences will be nothing short of unforgettable.”