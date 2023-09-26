Tuesday, 26 September 2023 01:01 GMT

RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2023-09-26
Start date 2023-09-27
Maturity date 2023-10-04
Interest rate, % 4.00
Offered volume, SEK bn 1095
Total bid amount, SEK bn 1020.80
Accepted volume, SEK bn 1020.80
Number of bids 19
Percentage allotted, % 100.00





