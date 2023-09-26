RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Auction
| Auction results
| Auction date
| 2023-09-26
| Start date
| 2023-09-27
| Maturity date
| 2023-10-04
| Interest rate, %
| 4.00
| Offered volume, SEK bn
| 1095
| Total bid amount, SEK bn
| 1020.80
| Accepted volume, SEK bn
| 1020.80
| Number of bids
| 19
| Percentage allotted, %
| 100.00
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107142110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.