Global NAND Flash Memory Market Poised For Significant Growth Driven By Increasing PC And Smartphone Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NAND Flash Memory Market by Type (MLC (Two Bit Per Cell), QLC (Quad Level Cell), SLC (One Bit Per Cell)), Structure (2-D Structure, 3-D Structure), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global NAND Flash Memory Market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) forecasted for the upcoming period. The market's dynamics are influenced by various factors, including the increasing adoption of PCs and smartphones, advancements in industrial equipment and sensors, and the development of automotive systems.

Drivers



Increasing Adoption of PCs and Smartphones: The rising adoption of personal computers and smartphones is a key driver of the NAND Flash Memory Market. These devices rely on NAND flash memory for data storage and retrieval, and as their popularity grows, so does the demand for NAND flash memory.

Developments in Industrial Equipment and Sensors: The industrial sector is experiencing significant developments in equipment and sensors, many of which require NAND flash memory for data storage and processing. This trend is boosting the demand for NAND flash memory in industrial applications. Advancing Automotive Systems: The automotive industry is evolving rapidly with the integration of advanced systems, including infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems. These systems rely on NAND flash memory for storage, contributing to market growth.

Restraints

NAND Slower Random Read Speed than NOR Flash: One of the limitations of NAND flash memory is its slower random read speed compared to NOR flash memory. This can pose challenges in applications where fast data access is crucial.

Opportunities



Investment and Advent of Innovative Medical Devices: The healthcare sector is witnessing increased investment in innovative medical devices that utilize NAND flash memory for data storage. This presents growth opportunities for the market. Emerging Need for Massive Data Processing for AI and ML Applications: The growing demand for massive data processing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications requires storage solutions like NAND flash memory, creating new avenues for market expansion.

Challenges



Full Single-Level Cell (SLC) Cache Problems: Full SLC cache issues can limit the performance of NAND flash memory in certain applications, posing challenges for market growth. Restricted Number of Planes: NAND flash memory may face limitations due to the restricted number of planes available, affecting its performance in complex applications.

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies operate in the Global NAND Flash Memory Market, including:



Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

ATP Group by Arsenal

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co. LLP

Kioxia Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Micron Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK hynix Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation Western Digital Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The Global NAND Flash Memory Market is segmented based on various factors, including type, structure, application, and region:

Type:



MLC (Two Bit Per Cell)

QLC (Quad Level Cell)

SLC (One Bit Per Cell) TLC (Three Bit Per Cell)

Structure:



2-D Structure 3-D Structure

Application:



Memory Card

Smartphone

SSD (Solid-State Drive) Tablets

Region:



Americas

Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States (including specific states)

Asia-Pacific

Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Various countries across Europe, Middle East, and Africa

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Flash Memory Hardware Memory Card Nand NAND Flash NAND Flash Memory NOR Nor Flash SSD