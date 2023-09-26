Lft Ovrs Launches Innovative Mobile App To Revolutionise Meal Management And Reduce Food Waste

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lft Ovrs Mobile App - Great for meal prep tracking

Lft Ovrs Lunchboxes - Stylish and Durable

Lft Ovrs Logo

The Lft Ovrs Mobile App empowers meal preppers and batch cookers to organise, reduce food waste, and embrace sustainability through stainless steel containers.

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lft Ovrs, a pioneer in sustainable meal management solutions, proudly introduces its ground-breaking Lft Ovrs Mobile App. This innovative application transforms the way individuals plan, organize, and consume meals, emphasizing sustainability and food waste reduction at its core.Efficient Meal Management, One Scan AwayThe Lft Ovrs Mobile App simplifies meal organization with a user-friendly interface. Users can effortlessly add their cooked meals stored in Lft Ovrs' QR code-enabled food containers to their personalized meal list within the App. Meals are categorized by fridge and freezer, ensuring a seamless meal tracking experience.Never Miss a Meal with RemindersLft Ovrs understands the challenges of busy lifestyles, and that's why the app offers intelligent reminders. Users can set notifications to defrost meals or consume them before they spoil, receiving timely push notifications. No more wasted meals or last-minute rushes to avoid food spoilage.Unlock the Premium ExperienceFor those seeking expanded capabilities, the premium area of the app allows users to add food items not stored within Lft Ovrs containers, all for a modest monthly fee. This feature provides an all-encompassing meal management solution, accommodating a wide variety of foods; you'll never need to check the freezer before going to do the weekly shop!A Hub for Culinary Creativity: Recipes GaloreMeal prepping and batch cooking enthusiasts will appreciate the dedicated recipe section of the Lft Ovrs Mobile App. Users can share their favourite recipes, engage in culinary discussions, and rate top recipes. It's a community of like-minded individuals passionate about efficient meal planning and preparation.Stainless Steel: A Sustainable ChoiceLft Ovrs takes sustainability seriously and encourages users to choose stainless steel containers over plastic. Stainless steel containers offer durability, reusability, and a reduction in single-use plastic waste. By offering stainless steel options, Lft Ovrs supports eco-conscious consumers striving for a healthier planet.A Greener Tomorrow, One Meal at a TimeReducing food waste isn't just environmentally responsible; it's financially savvy. The Lft Ovrs Mobile App empowers users to make mindful choices, save money, and contribute to a greener planet. Meal prepping, made easier with Lft Ovrs, streamlines your food consumption and grocery spending.Time and Money SavedMeal prepping isn't just about sustainability; it's a smart investment of time and money. By planning meals ahead, individuals can make healthier food choices, reduce impulse purchases, and minimise food spoilage. The Lft Ovrs Mobile App is your trusted partner in efficient meal management.Lft Ovrs is committed to transforming the way we approach meal planning, reducing food waste, and embracing sustainable living. The Lft Ovrs Mobile App is now available for download on iOS and Android devices, empowering users to take control of their meals while making a positive impact on the environment.For media inquiries, please contact:Miles Beardsley...Join the LftOvrs revolution today, and together, let's make a difference, one meal at a time!LftOvrs.com

Miles Beardsley

Lft Ovrs Ltd

+44 7466 416420

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube