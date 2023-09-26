AMIN Worldwide/ EMEA Forges Strategic Agency Alliances To Drive Global Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independently owned agencies in global networks are collaborating more frequently on international clients.

- Hans van Eemeren, Co-President of AMIN Worldwide/ EMEAJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the marketing industry becomes increasingly global, independently owned agencies in global networks are collaborating more frequently on international clients. These working arrangements allow agencies to leverage each other's expertise and provide a better service for clients while taking brand guardianship to an international level. However, sharing clients can present both challenges and opportunities for these agencies.Collaboration between agencies is a key focus for Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide.“Agencies in our network collaborate on global clients by leveraging each other's expertise, resources and local knowledge,” says Hans van Eemeren, Co-President of AMIN Worldwide / EMEA and strategy director of Belgium-based agency iO Digital.“For example, an agency in the Netherlands may partner with an agency in Finland to deliver in-country campaigns for a client. This allows us to provide a better service for clients by tapping into each other's expertise, having on-the-ground teams to work with clients locally, and providing local insights that would be difficult to obtain otherwise.”Collaborating on global clients presents both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, it allows agencies to expand their expertise and provide a better service for clients. It also enables agencies to broaden their reach and acquire new clients, which can lead to increased revenue and a stronger reputation within the industry.“Different countries also have unique legal and regulatory environments, which can impact campaign messaging and execution. By having an agency on the ground, these can be identified upfront and considered when conceptualising and implementing campaigns,” says Ricardo Pereira, Co-President of AMIN Worldwide/EMEA and executive board member of Portugal-based agency COMON.On the other hand, collaborating on global clients can be difficult due to differences in time zones, languages and cultures.“Agencies need to be aware of these obstacles and have strategies in place to mitigate them,” says Pereira. In addition, agencies need to ensure that what they produce is consistent with the client's brand and values across different regions and cultures. This can be tough, as what works in one market may not work in another.With multiple agencies working on the same campaign, there might be a lack of control and coordination, which can lead to inconsistencies in the campaign's execution and messaging.“We address this by establishing clear inter-agency roles upfront and having continuous, open communication between agencies,” says van Eemeren.While collaborations present some challenges, the opportunities for agencies are significant. Agencies that can effectively partner with others in the network are better positioned for success in the global marketplace.“By leveraging each other's expertise and providing local insights, our agencies deliver a better service for clients and build a stronger reputation within the industry,” concludes Pereira.ABOUT AMIN WORLDWIDEThe Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide is an alliance of over 50 independent marketing agencies, packed with award-winning talent and experience, across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. We first put our heads together back in 1932 and have been expanding the reach of our members ever since. Learn more at:

