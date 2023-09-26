Doha To Host Next Year's Diamond League Meet On May 10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host its next year's Diamond League meeting on May 10 following back-to-back legs in China, according to the calendar released yesterday.

The 2024 Diamond League calendar will begin in Xiamen on April 20 and finish at the two-day season finale in Brussels on September 13-14.

After a historic season came to a dramatic climax in Eugene earlier this month, athletes and fans can now set their sights on the 2024 Diamond League season.

The 2024 calendar will feature 15 of the most prestigious one-day meetings in global track and field. Athletes will compete for points at 14 series meetings, with the most successful in each discipline qualifying for the Diamond League Final at the end of the season.

The season will begin with a Chinese double bill, with meetings in Xiamen on April 20 and Shanghai on April 27. Following meetings in Doha, Rabat and Eugene, the series will then head to Oslo and Stockholm for the first European meetings on May 30 and June 2. In July, meetings in Paris, Monaco and London will give athletes the chance to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After the Olympics, there will be four more chances to earn points in Lausanne, Silesia, Rome and Zurich before the season finale on September 13-14.