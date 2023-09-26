US stocks post modest gains to halt four-day slide

(MENAFN) In a turnaround from recent losses, US stocks closed with gains on Monday, offering a glimmer of positivity to investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 43 points, marking a 0.13 percent increase, to conclude the trading day at 34,006. Similarly, the broader S&P 500 index posted a 0.4 percent gain, rising by 17 points to reach 4,337. The Nasdaq Composite Index also joined the upward trajectory, advancing by 0.45 percent or 59 points, closing at 13,271.



Investor sentiment appeared to be somewhat soothed as the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," eased by 1.7 percent, settling at 16.90. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a modest increase of 2 percent, reaching 4.531 percent.



Currency markets saw the US dollar index strengthening by 0.35 percent, climbing to 105.95, while the euro remained relatively stable at USD1.0591 against the greenback.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals exhibited a mixed performance. Gold, the traditional safe-haven asset, dipped by 0.5 percent, bringing its price to USD1,916 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver experienced a more significant decline, down 1.8 percent to USD23.12 per ounce.



Oil prices, on the other hand, showed relative stability. The global benchmark, Brent crude, maintained its position at USD91.95 per barrel, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude, remained nearly unchanged at USD89.88 per barrel.



This modest rebound in US stocks comes after a recent period of heightened market volatility and uncertainty, providing a brief respite for investors. The performance of various asset classes, from equities to precious metals, reflects the complex and multifaceted factors influencing financial markets, including economic data, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107142089