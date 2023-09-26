Tempest Minerals Talks New Fraser Range And Earaheedy Projects

tempest minerals ltd (asx:tem) md don smith speaks with proactive soon after announcing the company is acquiring a large-scale gold exploration target, the elephant project, on the periphery of the albany fraser belt, adding to the company's diversified portfolio of western australian precious, base and energy metals projects.

elephant project in the much-talked-about fraser range comprises highly prospective exploration leases with large exploration-ready geophysical and geochemical targets.

this project was pegged primarily due to a strong geophysical anomaly and coincident geochemical data from nearby previous exploration.

the large scale and nature of the anomaly bear similarities to other world-class deposits in the region such as tropicana at which the peak soil value was 31 parts per billion (ppb) with 0-15 metres of cover while the elephant target is 5-10pbb with 100-150 metres of cover.

meanwhile, in july, tempest acquired the five wheels base metals project in the earaheedy region which is in proximity to that area's prominent zinc-lead-copper discoveries of rumble resources and strickland metals.

proactive investors

jonathan jackson

+61 413 713 744

view source version on newsdirect.com: