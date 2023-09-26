Cufe Says North Dam Has Potential For Variety Of Future-Facing Minerals

cufe ltd (asx:cuf) executive director mark hancock tells proactive the company has delivered significant initial rare earth elements, niobium and lithium rock chip samples during early-stage exploration at its north dam project in western australia. the project, which hosts numerous pegmatites ranging in thickness, is just 29 kilometres south of mineral resources' mt marion mine and 50 kilometres sse of coolgardie. first-pass investigations at north dam have included general reconnaissance, outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling, with a significant area across the tenement yet to be covered.

hancock said:“the results and speed at which our geology team have generated these results is very pleasing and while it's early days, show the potential of this tenement to host deposits of a variety of future-facing minerals.

"there is a lot of outcrop to cover across this tenement and the team is busy on the ground gathering information to help zone in on the more prospective areas, with the aim of planning subsequent drill programs and further works.”

