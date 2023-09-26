Moho Resources Boosts Nickel Prospectivity At Weld Range North

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) MD Ralph Winter tells Proactive the company has enhanced the nickel prospectivity of the Weld Range North Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia through an orientation soil sampling survey. Anomalassays from the soil survey indicate a mafic-ultramafic geochemical signature over coincident bullseye gravity and magnetic anomalies that are under cover. The Weld Range North Project, which is one of seven projects, was acquired through collaboration with Whistlepipe Exploration in 2022.

Winter said:“We are very excited about the nickel prospectivity of the Weld Range North Project and the part it's playing in Moho's critical minerals strategy.

“Originally targeted for Moho by the highly awarded Whistlepipe directors for their role in the discovery of the Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE discovery under cover, Weld Range North appears to have some early signs of a significant nickel discovery.”

