Comcast in Colorado is partnering with Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) to bring Comcast Lift Zone connectivity centers to four Library locations in Colorado Springs: Library 21c, as well as Penrose, East, and Ruth Holley libraries.

Comcast Lift Zones provide an additional free Wi-Fi network that will increase the number of Inteusers the Library can support at once without compromising quality of service.

Comcast started Lift Zones as part of its ongoing commitment to connect low-income families to the Inteso they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy (called digital equity). The COVID-19 pandemic revealed disparities in digital equity, and Comcast responded by bringing Lift Zones to education and community centers.

“Access to high-speed inteand digital skills training is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, making connectivity more important than ever. We are honored to partner with Pikes Peak Library District to ensure more people in the Colorado Springs area have access to fast, reliable, and secure connectivity year-round,” said J.D. Keller, Sr. Vice President, Comcast Mountain West Region.“From doing homework, searching for jobs, accessing healthcare services and so much more, partnerships like the one with Pikes Peak Library District are important to make sustainable progress to advancing economic mobility and promoting digital equity in our communities.”

“Lift Zones at these libraries will be valuable assets for our whole community, especially for people who don't have access to Wi-Fi at home. It will be easier to do things like search and apply for jobs, download documents for work and school, meet virtually, collaborate virtually on large creative projects, or enjoy leisure activities like downloading games or streaming shows,” said Lance James, chief development officer and foundation executive officer of the PPLD Foundation.

“Access to high-speed inteand digital skills training is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, making connectivity more important than ever. We are honored to partner with Pikes Peak Library District to ensure more people in the Colorado Springs area have access to fast, reliable, and secure connectivity year-round,” said J.D. Keller, Sr. Vice President, Comcast Mountain West Region.“From doing homework, searching for jobs, accessing healthcare services and so much more, partnerships like the one with Pikes Peak Library District are important to make sustainable progress to advancing economic mobility and promoting digital equity in our communities.”

Pikes Peak Library District

Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) provides everyone with access to resources and opportunities so people can thrive and connect. The Library cultivates spaces for belonging, personal growth, and strong communities via 16 facilities, mobile library services, and a large online hub of resources. It is an internationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of nearly 700,000 across 2,070 square miles in El Paso County, Colo. Learn more at ppld.

Comcast – InteEssentials

For over a decade, Comcast has been on the forefront of closing the digital divide. The Inteessentials program is the largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative in the industry. Since 2011, Comcast has connected more than 600,000 Coloradans through InteEssentials, many for the first time.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit for more information.

Leslie Oliver

+1 303-810-6326

View source version on newsdirect.com: