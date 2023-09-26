Nuestro Stories Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 7Th Annual Latin Podcast Awards

nuestro stories , the digital content, adtech, and influencer marketing platform fully devoted to celebrating Latino heritage every day, will be the presenting sponsor of the 7th Annual Latin Podcast Awards.

Created and produced by Felix Montelara of Audio Dice Network (ADN), the awards will take place on October 14, 2023, 8pm EST/5 pm PST on . This year's Latin Podcast Awards features 32 categories, including Revelation of the Year, the fan only voted“Popularity” Award of the year, and the coveted Latin Podcast Award of the Year. Sponsorship opportunities for the LPA are still available by contacting .

“We're proud to support the Latin Podcast Awards because they are THE pioneers of the Latino podcast industry and through this program elevate our community's creative content voices,” said Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of Nuestro Stories, a Brilla Media Ventures company.“Nuestro Stories' own commitment to the Latino podcast industry is a vital part of our own content evolution journey with Nuestro Studios, and a big reason why we hope to always say presente for the Latin Podcast Awards.”

“We're honored to welcome Nuestro Stories as our sponsor and partner because that team consists of the founders of the Latino social media marketing and influencer industries, and they helped inspire me to create this platform for podcasters,” said Audio Dice Network CEO Felix Montelara.

ABOUT NUESTRO STORIES

Nuestro Stories ( ) is the“always on” Latino heritage media, AdTech, and influencer marketing platform that celebrates Hispanic heritage every day. The mission of our unique and unifying platform is to reverse stereotypical narratives about Latinos through compelling storytelling that highlights our histories, traditions, icons, and contributions to the United States, year-round.

Created by the founders of Hispanicize, and the Latino influencer marketing industry, Nuestro Stories specializes in branded content infotainment that it produces and delivers with in-demo media guarantees toHispanic audiences across social, influencers, digital, mobile, and/or connected TV.

You can follow Nuestro Stories on all social media platforms @NuestroStories or our hashtag, #NuestroStories. Advertisers and strategic partner inquiries can be made by contacting .

ABOUT THE LATIN PODCAST AWARDS

Created by Felix Montelara, Audio Dice Network- the Academy Awards for Latino Podcast (Academy) is a podcasting industry guild recognizing the best Latinx content creators in the United States and around the world via the Latin Podcast Awards.

The Latin Podcast Awards is the most diverse, inclusive, and an important form of recognition for Latino Podcasters in the United States and worldwide. When you become part of the guild of the Academy Awards, you obtain a registration* to the Latin Podcast Awards competition festival paccess to some of the greatest content creators in the U.S. and the world. As an addon you may obtain access to webinars, courses, exclusive audios, speaking opportunities, masterminds, accountabilities groups, and other podcasting resources. Our goal is to help podcasters grow and continue to provide quality content to their audiences. Devoted to the advancement of podcasting and fostering leadership in the Podcasting industry.

Rachel Matos

+1 323-501-9613

