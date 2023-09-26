Connected Solutions Group Introduces Managed Secure SD-WAN Service Powered By Fortinet

Richmond, VA - August 24, 2023, (500newswire ) -- Connected Solutions Group (CSG) – Premium Level Partner with the Verizon Wireless Channel Program specializing in hardware acquisition, technical consultation and managed services – today announced that it has launched a managed Secure SD-WAN service, powered by Fortinet's secure sd-wan solution and fortiextender , enabled by Verizon 5G technology. With Fortinet's secure networking solutions backing CSG's new managed service, CSG customers will receive the same level of support they currently rely upon in the mobile sphere, expanding it to their entire business, protecting their most valuable assets and delivering enhanced user experience.

Connected Solutions Group's channel sales managers and sales architects have the reach and ability to bring these solutions to the small to medium business market as well as properly address the needs of large enterprise-level customers, allowing business owners to foon managing their organizations.

Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution enables the seamless convergence of SD-WAN and AI-powered security through a single operating system, fortios , and delivers a unified security and management framework for users and networks based on ASIC-accelerated SD-WAN.

“We are so excited to expand our offerings and relationship with Fortand their world-class solutions,” said CSG CEO Michael Pittman.“Our expanding foon Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions for businesses across the United States has led directly into very seridiscussions around network security,” he added.“It's a tremendconcern for our customers who are excited about revolutionary 5G speeds but wary of how this impacts risk and the protection of critical data. To offer the industry's best security products in-line with our 5G enabling hardware is a true best-case scenario for our customers.”

Connected Solutions Group will utilize its renowned managed services and channel partnerships combined with industry-leading secure networking technologies from Fortto shape the future of secure 5 G-connected workplaces.

Connected Solutions Group (CSG) is a fast-growing technology consulting and acquisition company that focuses on hardware and managed services solutions to support the Verizon Business Channel as well as independent customers. Their services range from hardware procurement, custom project builds, expert consultation, and fully managed services for multiple products.

Michael Pittman – CEO – CSG

+1 804-396-5985

