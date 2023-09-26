Endless Summer Fun Guide

It's time to start thinking about the end of summer and all that comes with it. Even though back-to-school is on the horizon, there is still plenty of time to soak up the fun this summer and get the most out of these last few weeks. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Christine Bibbo Herr participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share her top tips to get the most out of the last few weeks of summer.

Staying Hydrated

Summer may be winding down, but there are plenty of things we can do to help keep that summer feeling alive.

For Christine, that starts with hydration, especially this summer, which has felt like one constant heat wave! Hydration is always important, but is critical during hot and humid weather, when our bodies tend to sweat out more body fluid. Proper hydration helps regulate body temperature, support brain function and mood.

One great option to help are Ultima Passionfruit Electrolytes. Just pour into a glass of water and stir! They are perfect for summer hydration with 6 trace minerals to keep your body hydrated. They include 0 sugar, 0 calories, and 0 carbs, and work great with keto, low carb, and vegan diets. And the best part? They taste absolutely delicious.

To find all of their great flavors, check out ultimareplenisher

Tips for Outdoor Fun

Getting outdoors, whether celebrating in the backyard with the family, going on a hike, or anything in between, is an essential part of summertime fun.

But there is always one thing that can put a real damper on any outdoor fun: mosquitoes. Many people don't know but when it comes to mosquitoes and even ticks, prevention is the best protection.

OFF! Clean Feel is a fragrance-free, non-sticky repellent that is formulated with Picaridin, so it feels good on skin and won't damage clothing. Insect repellent is most effective when applied before mosquitoes or ticks start to bite, so always remember to apply before your outdoor activities. OFF! Clean Feel repels mosquitoes for up to 8 hours, so apply after sunscreen, before you head out the door, and you can enjoy your summer fun without any pesky interruptions.

You can find OFF! in local stores or online at off

Summer Entertaining

Summer entertaining is a huge part of summer fun, and with Labor Day around the corner, there is still time for great summer parties.

And nothing says summer party like ice-cream cake. Ice-cream cake is always a go-to at my house for warm-weather get-togethers. Everybody loves it and it's easy to stick right back in my freezer when we're finished. My go-to is always the cakes from I Love Ice Cream Cakes, which you can find in your local grocery Bakery freezer case. Check out these deliciflavors! Here's a yummy OREO Ice Cream Cake, a Carvel Strawberry Crunchie Cake, and I bet the kids will love this Carvel Cookie Dough Cake the most! Just go to iloveicecreamcakesto find these cakes and more near you.

Maximizing Your Time This Summer

Pool parties are always a big part of our summer fun, but cleaning a pool can be a tedious, back-breaking task, even though it's important avoid the build-up of dirt, leaves, grime, and other messy particles.

So, one big timesaving hack this year? Stop manually cleaning your pool and leave the work to the Aiper Seagull Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner. It systematically cleans the pool in just 3-hours, is completely cord, hose, and hassle-free, and reduces the workload on a pool's filter system, making it more energy efficient. It's a great solution for pool owners to spend less time cleaning their pool and more time working on their backstroke.

For more information, visit nycpretty

About Christine Bibbo Herr

Christine Bibbo Herr, aka @NYCPretty is a former magazine fashion director, and currently an on-air TV lifestyle expert and influencer, stylist, fitness enthusiast & @cheerfittraining instructor. She's worked for varinational glossies including Health, Real Simple, SHAPE en Espanol, Life & Style, Women's Day, Todayand more! Her passion for her work and a healthy lifestyle has her covering the hottest fashion, beauty and wellness trends from her uniquely VIBRANT point of view.

