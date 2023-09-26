Cooper Metals Extends Copper-Gold Footprint At New Prospects

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) MD Ian Warland gives Proactive an update on five of the company's prospects selected for exploration drilling at the Mt East Project in northwest Queensland. He says they're are all within 10 kilometres of one another, allowing for initial RC drill testing in one campaign to start in September. He adds that all prospects show strong copper anomalism in favourable lithologies and structural settings.

Warland commented:“The Cooper team has completed thousands of pXRF soil samples and over fifty new rock chip samples on five key prospect areas in recent weeks. The geochemical sampling has been focused on a range of geophysical, geochemical, and historical targets.

“The five prospects are within 5 to 10km of one another forming a convenient cluster, that allows for a single RC drill campaign to complete initial drill testing at each target. All prospects show strong copper anomalism in favourable lithologies and structural settings. I look forward to commencing the drilling in September as part of our strategy to rapidly and effectively test our pipeline of high priority Cu-Au targets”.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: