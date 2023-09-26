Brookside Energy Achieves Commercial Production At Juanita

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) MD David Prentice tells Proactive that commercial production has been established at the company's Juanita Well in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin. Production has averaged 112 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD) over the last five days as the well cleans up, with an initial peak rate of 130 BOPD. This well has been brought on production after successful completion and comingling of two separate sands in the highly productive Simpson Group.

Prentice said:“We are very encouraged by these early results from the Juanita Well.

“With commercial production now established from these two zones, we are looking forward to gathering more data that will guidein terms of next steps for this exciting new area of interest.

“This is another great result for the team and we are looking forward to providing further updates to our shareholders and investors on the Bradbury AOI.”

