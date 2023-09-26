Back-To-School Nutrition SOS: Tackling The Uneaten Lunch Dilemma With Smart Nutrition Solutions

When it comes to parenting, ensuring your child's nutrition is a top priority. But what do you do when lunchboxes come home virtually untouched? Recently, Childhood Nutrition Expert Dr. Nicole Avena participated in a satellite media tour campaign to share insights on how to conquer the lunchtime challenge and ensure your kids are getting the nutrients they need.

During back-to-school season, a major concern among parents is whether their child is getting enough nutrients, especially when they come home with a full lunch box.

smartypants vitamins are the perfect addition to your family's routine. As the preferred vitamin brand for parents of picky eaters, SmartyPants is industry-leading in the comprehensiveness of its formulations, its transparency, and advocacy, with 40+ Clean Label Project® certified products rid of GMOs and synthetic colors. Their kids formula and kids formula & fiber are made with Vitamin D3 for immune support, and their kids prebiotic & probiotic immunity formula is made with two strains of probiotics to support digestive health and the immune system.

Additionally, SmartyPants' Vitamins will appeal to even the pickiest eaters with their great taste (like Strawberry Crème for the Prebiotic & Probiotic Immunity Formula and Lemon, Orange, and Strawberry Banana for the Kids Formula) in a delicigummy they'll actually enjoy taking day after day.

What's more - SmartyPants also offers a premium women's formula to help mom to stay on her A game during this busy, stressful time frame.

SmartyPants Vitamins are available nationwide in-store and online at dozens of major retailers and on Amazon. For more information about SmartyPants visit smartypantsvitamins

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

DR. NICOLE AVENA BIO

As a member of SmartyPants Vitamins' Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Nicole Avena is a research neuroscientist and expert in the fields of childhood nutrition, diet during pregnancy, and food addiction. She received a Ph.D. in Psychology and Neuroscience from Princeton University, completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Rockefeller University, and is presently Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and a Visiting Professor in Health Psychology at Princeton University. In addition to a number of best-selling books, including what to eat when you want to get pregnant , and over 90 scholarly journal articles, she regularly appears on a variety of television and radio programs.

ABOUT SMARTYPANTS VITAMINS

Founded in 2011, SmartyPants Vitamins is a purpose-led supplement brand on a mission to simplify health for families without sacrificing quality. As the best vitamin brand for kids and families, SmartyPants supplements are formulated with premium nutrients and high-quality ingredients-and a delicitaste and texture that appeals to picky eaters. All SmartyPants supplements are third-party lab tested for purity, potency and safety. From its inception, SmartyPants has generated life-changing nutrient donations for women and children in the U.S. and globally via the brand's partnership with Vitamin Angels. To learn more, visit smartypantsvitaminsor check out @smartypants on Instagram.

