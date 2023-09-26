SPC Nickel Updates Phase 2 Drill Program At West Graham Project Including Intersecting 1.27% Nickel

SPC Nickel CEO Grant Mourre joined Steve Darling from Proactive with an update on the progress of the Phase 2 drill program at the West Graham Project in Sudbury.

The company has achieved significant milestones in this endeavour, having drilled over 6,748 meters tfar. The program's main objective is to validate and expand upon historical mineralization, achieving anticipated or even superior grades.

The ongoing program is meticulously designed to provide the requisite data for an updated global resource estimate for the West Graham Project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023. This encompassing estimate will also factor in the Crean Hill Project, which SPC Nickel acquired in January.

Mourre highlighted a standout achievement in this latest batch of results, specifically emphasizing Hole WG-23-047. This hole delivered an exceptional high-grade section, revealing concentrations of 1.27% nickel and 0.47% copper over a span of 18.00 meters, ranging from 245.00 to 263.00 meters.

Remarkably, this segment was situated within a broader zone of nickel and copper mineralization, spanning 50.00 meters from 221.00 to 271.00 meters, and averaging 0.70% nickel and 0.32% copper.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect.com: