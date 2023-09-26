Fireweed Metals' New Assay Results From Macmillan Pass Show Big Intercepts At Boundary Zone

Fireweed Metals Corp CEO Brandon Macdonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil exciting developments regarding the company's most extensive drill program to date.

This remarkable initiative, slated to cover an impressive 22,000 meters, has once again yielded impressive results as evidenced by the latest assays.

Macdonald shared with Proactive that the ongoing drill program has unveiled multiple zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization, characterized by their substantial width and high grades. These zones have been discovered within a stratiform, laminated to massive sulphide layer at the Boundary Zone, a crucial component of an expansive sediment-hosted massive sulphide system.

A standout example of the program's successes is hole NB23-007, which intersected a higher segment encompassing 82.5 meters with concentrations of 11.9% zinc, 2.2% lead, and 81.2 g/t silver. Notably, within this larger zone, a subsection of 27.03 meters exhibited even more remarkable concentrations, with 26.7% zinc, 4.2% lead, and 165.2 g/t silver.

Macdonald highlighted the diversity of mineralization patterns encountered during the 2023 step-outs, encompassing stratiform massive sulphides, laminated mineralization, replacement mineralization, veins, and breccias.

An exciting observation is the consistent presence of zinc mineralization in each step-out hole that has been completed to the full depth, both at the Boundary Zone and the Tom deposit.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect.com: