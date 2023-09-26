Forrestania Resources Recommences Lithium Field Work In Canada

Forrestania Resources Ltd (ASX:FRS) MD Michael Anderson tells Proactive the company has recommenced fieldwork at the Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay in Quebec, Canada, after authorities suspended the program in June due to forest fires in the region. The fieldwork is being carried out by Forrestania's joint venture partner ALX Resources Corp and involves reconnaissance and rock sampling of priority targets in the eastern area of Hydra, which is currently unaffected by fire conditions. The work at Python East and Python West will continue into early September.

“We are obviously pleased to be getting back on the ground after the delays related to the forest fires and associated restrictions,” Anderson said.

“We are grateful to our joint venture partner ALX for managing the varilogistical challenges created by the delays and now look forward to testing the potential of the Hydra Project, which comprises one of the larger landholdings in this highly prospective jurisdiction.”

