Simplifying Global Payments: Rocketfuel's Solution For Unbanked And Crypto-Friendly Earnings

Rocketfuel Payment Solutions sales manager Daniel Gonzalves joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the challenges faced by large corporations seeking global payment solutions.

The fowas on addressing the needs of unbanked individuals and those embracing cryptocurrencies, RocketFuel offers a streamlined approach to payments.

Gonzalvez emphasized the strain on corporations' accounting and compliance departments when dealing with cross-border payments, stressing the importance of simplified processes.

RocketFuel's solution involves transferring funds into a custodial trust account and then directing payments, thereby simplifying the payment process for gig workers and contractors. This method offers flexibility, speed, and reduced fees, eliminating concerns about fluctuating exchange rates.

Additionally, Gonzalves highlighted the benefits of crypto's encryption and decentralization, particularly for the unbanked. Gonzalves elaborated on the advantages of using crypto for cross-border payments, bypassing traditional banking systems and ensuring swift, stable payments.

He noted that approximately 50% of individuals are open to receiving their earnings in cryptocurrency, especially stablecoins tied to thedollar, such as Tether or Circle.

RocketFuel's mission is to facilitate global payments in any currency-both fiat and crypto-for businesses and individuals alike, catering to the evolving needs of the modern financial landscape.

