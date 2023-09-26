Trailblazing DFS Platform Gameblazers Launches For 2023 Football Season

gameblazers , a brand new fantasy game empowering sports fans to create and manage their own experience, today announced that its groundbreaking platform is live for the 2023 football season. Users can start playing now at gameblazers.

Instead of picking players in a traditional draft, users build their rosters by purchasing digitally-based Athlete Items in Item Packs or individually on the built-in marketplace. Users can then enter them in different season-long or weekly gaming structures for prizes and rewards.

To further set itself apart from traditional fantasy, there isn't just one of each Athlete Item available in the GameBlazers' ecosystem. Player Items have a Multiplier assigned to them, so every point an Item earns is then multiplied by 1.0 through 1.5, increasing in .1 increments. This unique feature allows Athletes that might be lower on the Top 100 to become more valuable, which makes for a deeper and expanded player pool.

“The way we enjoy video games, music and other forms of entertainment along with how we collect, trade and manage assets have all adapted to the modern age, but fantasy sports has seen little advancement in two decades,” said rourke sturthers , CEO of GameBlazers.“Our goal with GameBlazers is to create a platform that truly bridges the gap between the modern and future worlds of fantasy sports into a first-of-its-kind user experience. GameBlazers looks to modernize fantasy sports entirely. Our innovative gameplay mechanics gives players the opportunity to be the Owner, GM and Coach of their fantasy franchise.”

Once an Item Pack is opened, Items can be used in lineups and other gaming structures, or sold in the GameBlazers marketplace. While not NFTs, Users will have a wallet, or Roster, where Items will live, enabling them to grow their collection without constraints on Roster size. Another gameplay mechanic where GameBlazers differentiates itself is the lifetime of Player Items. Some of the items have an“unlimited” lifetime, expiring only after the Athlete retires and can be used from season to season. Others will have a lifetime duration of 12-months from the Pack open date. GameBlazers has also taken concepts from the video game world and added battle pass-like mechanics to the ecosystem, rewarding Users over time for regular participation.

Recently, GameBlazers signed agreements with full moon sports solutions and Raging Moose to help with partnerships, licensing, and product development of the platform. Full Moon Sports Solutions is a strategy consulting firm specializing in business and product development for the fantasy, gaming and sports betting industry and has aided in developing strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities with professional sports leagues and associations. Raging Moose is a technology consulting group specializing in game design and gameplay mechanics. Having worked on FIFA Ultimate Team, the group is assisting GameBlazers in developing a proprietary Item Distribution Framework that assigns the Athletes, Multipliers, Rarities and other forms of metadata to the in-game Items.

