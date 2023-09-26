Fathom Nickel Announces Company Will Begin Drill Program At Gochager Lake In Early September

Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company is gearing up to initiate the second phase of drilling at the Gochager Lake project, scheduled to commence at the beginning of September.

The upcoming drill program is set to encompass 5 to 6 holes, spanning a total of approximately 2,000 meters. Fraser outlined the strategic foof this phase, detailing the plan to test vertical plunge extensions along the strike. This approach is inspired by the promising results derived from drillhole GL23003.

Notably, the company has harnessed the insights gleaned from multiple borehole electromagnetic surveys conducted within the region characterized by high-grade nickel mineralization. These surveys have successfully delineated an intricate set of steeply plunging geophysical targets.

The drilling program is expected to encompass drillholes meticulously designed to assess the continuity of conductivity as defined by surface TDEM surveys. These surveys will be executed along the strike of the Gochager Lake deposit.

Furthermore, the program will extend to an area approximately 300 meters northeast of the Gochager Lake deposit, characterized by conductivity akin to the Gochager Lake deposit itself.

With a projected completion timeline of around four weeks, Fathom Nickel is poised to make significant strides in enhancing our understanding of the mineral potential and geological dynamics within the Gochager Lake project. The combination of advanced survey methodologies and strategic drilling approaches underlines the company's commitment to systematic exploration and the pursuit of valuable mineral resources.

