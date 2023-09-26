American Eagle Gold Receives Another Strategic Investment From Teck Resources

American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company unveiled a substantial strategic investment agreement with Teck Resources Limited, a notable mining and metals company. The investment entails a structured flow-through financing on a private placement basis, amounting to approximately $2.6 million.

As a result of this agreement, Teck Resources is set to secure an ownership stake of nearly 20% in American Eagle Gold. Moreau went on to elaborate that this strategic investment stands to have a transformative impact on American Eagle Gold's financial capacity, providing the necessary capital to fully support not only the ongoing extended 2023 Drill Program but also the planned 2024 Drill Program at the NAK copper-gold project near Smithers, British Columbia.

These comprehensive drilling initiatives aim to achieve multiple objectives, including the expansion of the known mineralized area within the NAK project and the identification of high-grade sources of copper and gold. Of note is the accessibility advantage of the NAK project. Situated near a road, the site allows for drilling activities to continue throughout the year without dependence on helicopter support.

This strategic partnership with Teck Resources is poised to significantly bolster American Eagle Gold's exploration endeavors and expedite the company's progress in advancing the NAK project.

By securing a substantial investment from a renowned industry player like Teck Resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the NAK project's mineral potential and contribute to the ongoing growth and development of the mining sector.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect.com: