Exploring Miata Metals' Cabin Lake Project: CEO Jacob Verbaas Unveils Promising Developments

Miata Metals Corp CEO Jacob Verbaas joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's recent listing on the CSE and its exciting venture, the Cabin Lake project.

Cabin Lake is an epithermal silver lead zinc project located in the Blackwater region and has shown promise with historical drilling, uncovering mineralization controlled by faults.

Despite prior limitations in geophysics, recent efforts involving MMI soils and airborne magnetic surveys have identified new targets and interpreted fault lines, aiding in the development of the project.

Verbaas highlighted the presence of an uncut drill core lying at the lake's bottom, offering untapped data potential. While eager to begin drilling, the company plans to prioritize ground geophysics like BLF to refine fault targeting and identify trenching sites.

With a year-round accessible location, Miata Metals anticipates initiating its program in early September.

Verbaas, a seasoned geologist with an extensive background in the mining industry, leads a team with strong expertise, including capital market specialists and insightful analysts.

As Miata Metals progresses, investors can anticipate updates and advancements in their Gavin Lake project, shaping an engaging narrative within the mining sector.

