Nevada Lithium Resources Prepares For Drilling As Fieldwork Begins At Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Nevada Lithium CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced that it is poised to commence drilling activities shortly on its lithium project.

To facilitate this, site preparations are already underway following the approval of the Plan of Operations by theBureau of Land Management in the previyear. Notably, the approved exploration area spans 4,146 acres, with 3,271 acres encompassing salt playa.

The core drilling program is a crucial step for Nevada Lithium, with drilling depths expected to reach up to 2,000 feet. This initiative serves multiple purposes, including gathering material for metallurgical testing and geochemical sampling.

These activities contribute to the Pre-Feasibility Study, which builds upon the company's Preliminary Economic Assessment conducted in 2022.

Rentschler emphasized the strategic significance of the drilling program, highlighting its role in elevating the confidence level of the mineral resource. Specifically, the company aims to shift mineral resource classification from inferred to indicated and measured categories.

This progression underscores Nevada Lithium's commitment to advancing its lithium project with a well-informed and systematic approach.

In addition to core drilling, the program encompasses a range of geological, geotechnical, and hydrogeological activities. Core logging and geophysical surveying will enhance the geological understanding of the project, while geotechnical analysis and water sampling contribute to comprehensive site characterization.

Furthermore, the geophysical survey results will aid in targeting permeable zones ahead of pumping tests, optimizing future resource assessment and project development. As Nevada Lithium embarks on this ambitidrilling program, the company positions itself to further unlock the potential of its lithium project.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect.com: