Andromeda Metals At Forefront Of New Kaolin Industry In Australia

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) managing director Bob Katsiouleris speaks with Proactive after the company delivered a 65% increase in thepresent value (NPV) of the world-class Great White Project (GWP) to reach $1.01 billion following a commercial review of the construction-ready South Australian kaolin project. The results of the review, contained in an updated definitive feasibility study (DFS), also delivered a 59% higher average annual earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $130 million. The commercial reassessment underlined the potential use of Andromeda's core kaolin products, Great White CRMTM and the Great White KCMTM 90, in established and burgeoning segments such as high-quality ceramic tiles and porcelain tableware.

“The 2023 DFS represents the outcome of a rigorcommercial and business strategy review for commercialising our construction-ready project, to meet rising market demand,” Katsiouleris said.

“As we move to finalising debt funding, the 2023 DFS will underpin our funding strategy for the remaining capital required to move towards anticipated construction and into production.”

