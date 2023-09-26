Southern Gold Thrilled With Strong Jangnam REE Results

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU) MD Rob Smillie tells Proactive the company has identified high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the Hongcheon deposit of the Jangnam Project in South Korea, with rock chip samples grading up to 3.27% total rare earth oxides (TREO). SAU collected samples from a broad area around the discovery area, having identified a relationship between REE-enriched ironstones and fenite typically associated with carbonatite, a type of host rock for rare earths. From here, SAU intends to trench sample and run a drone magnetics survey over the discovery area in preparation for drilling in the third and fourth quarters of this financial year.

“The team has made great progress enhancing our understanding of Jangnam's geology and REE mineralisation – these efforts are pivotal to help refine our exploration strategy,” Smillie said.

“I am particularly pleased to see new higher-grade TREO values in our main REE discovery area.

“This not only reinforces the importance of this discovery but also bolsters our confidence in its significance as we move towards drill testing this area in FYQ3-Q4.

