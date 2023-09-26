One Media Ip Group "Continues To Move In The Right Direction"

One Media iP Group (AIM:OMIP) chief executive Michael Infante speaks to Proactive after releasing the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor's interim results.

He highlights the recent emphasis by the company on developing the TCAT (Technical Copyright Analysis Tool) SaaS platform with a view to spinning it out when the time is right. TCAT, initially a small project within One Media IP, has emerged as a significant player in the fight against piracy. Stewart highlighted that piracy has historically plagued the music industry and has evolved with digital platforms. TCAT's solutions include Tcat Sentinel, which ensures global digital streaming platform coverage, Tcat Protect for identifying and reporting illegal music, and Tcat Insight to ensure accurate songwriter accounting.

He also gives his take on how the rest of the business has been performing and what investors can expect from it in the future, saying that One Media "continues to move in what we believe to be a very optimistic and right direction."

