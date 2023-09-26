Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies In A "Comfortable Position" Ahead Of Phase 1 Results Release

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC (LSE:OCTP, OTCQB:OCTHF) chief executive ClariSowemimo-Coker speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after publishing final results for the year to 30 April 2023. She gives her take on the highlights from the year, which included the completion of preclinical work on two lead programs and the filing of the clinical trial application for lead compound 461201.

She also expresses pride in being recognised as a top workplace in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Work Awards, and acknowledges the guidance of esteemed experts on their Scientific Advisory Board. Sowemimo-Coker confirms that the eagerly-awaited phase one clinical trial results for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies' first program are on track for release during the current quarter.

In terms of funding, she reassured investors that the company's prudent financial management has ensured full funding through to April 2024, supporting ongoing program development and potential phase two advancement.

