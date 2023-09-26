Graft Polymer Rounds Out Busy Summer With Fresh R&D Contract

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC (LSE:GPL) independent non-executive director Alex Brooks speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after announcing that the specialist polymer modification company has signed a research and development and supply agreement with Empresas Vilher, a Mexican company that specialises in wood plastic composite, plastic recycling and high-performance compounds.

The agreement is to jointly develop wood plastic composites (WPCs), of the kind used in decking and building materials. These composites combine waste wood and plastic to create weather-resistant and durable products. Brooks says that the deal follows a "busy summer" of commercial discussions.

Brooks highlights Graft Polymer's specialisation in polymer modification, especially nano composites, in everything from catering to engineering, recycling, and even nutritional applications. With the completion of their manufacturing facility in Borovnica, Slovenia, Brooks suggests that Graft Polymer is poised for growth and active engagement with clients. The new strategic partnership underscores Graft Polymer's ability to find unique niches within complex technical industries.

