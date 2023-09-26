(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
i3 Energy PLC (AIM:I3E, TSX:ITE, OTC:ITEEF) chief executive Majid Shafiq speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the independent oil and gas company released an interim report and an operational update for H1 2023. Shafiq shares a comprehensive update on the company's first half achievements and financial milestones, saying i3 Energy successfully completed eight gross wells, contributing to a 9% YoY production increase, despite challenges like facility maintenance and wildfires.
The year-end reserves audit for 2022 showed an impressive 80% increase in RTP reserves, reflecting a robust resource base with a 22-year reserve life. Financially, i3 Energy refinance their outstanding loan notes with a $100mln Canadian facility from Trafigura, strengthening their financial position. They also managed to reduce operating costs by 4% through synergies and contract renegotiations.
Additionally, they revised their EBITDA and NOI forecasts upwards by over 20%, driven by improving WTI prices and cost-efficiency measures. Regarding the perennial question of share buybacks verdividends, Shafiq emphasises the company's foon growth and the capacity to deliver high returns through drilling opportunities and potential M&A activities. Contact Details
