BSLBATT Unveils High-Performance Hyster Electric Forklift Batteries For Global Industries

Guangdong, China, Sept.1, 2023 (500NewsWire ) -- BSLBATT, the leading manufacturer of innovative and revolutionary industrial lithium batteries in China, is thrilled to announce its resolute commitment to offering top-notch products and services to customers around the world.

With a primary foon leveraging breakthrough cell technology, BSLBATT stands out in the industry for its safe, efficient, and long-lasting Hyster electric forklift battery. BSLBATT Hyster electric forklift battery is renowned for features like low maintenance, fast charging, the safest lithium technology, high discharge currents, high capacity, low temperature, high efficiency, and high cycle count. These features enable customers to benefit from effective industrial lithium battery solutions that are both efficient and reliable.

A CE, UN 38.3, UL2580, IEC, CB, ISO9001 certified manufacturer, BSLBATT specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of a full line of Hyster electric forklift battery available in vari24V, 36V, 48V, and 80V configurations. These configurations are suitable for Class I, Class II, and Class III material handling equipment. All Hyster electric forklift batteries make the ultimate drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries. With a passion for innovation, BSLBATT strives to exceed customer expectations with clean, safe, long-lasting, and green-powered forklift batteries.

Based in Huizhou, BSLBATT exclusively manages a dedicated manufacturing facility in China and exports its products to Asia, America, Africa, Australia, Europe, and many more countries. With a rich history spanning more than 20 years in the global industry, the acclaimed industrial lithium battery manufacturers are committed to providing comprehensive service and peak performance to their customers.

BSLBATT Hyster electric forklift battery has widespread applications in warehousing and distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, construction sites, ports and shipping yards, cold storage facilities, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, food and beverage industries, automotive industry, textile and apparel industry, etc. Over the years, the company has emerged as the number one in exporting LIFEPO forklift batteries in the local market. The company also provides customized industrial lithium battery solutions with advanced technology for all types of applications and industries.

"At BSLBATT, we are on a mission to simplify industrial operations by delivering fast-charging lithium battery solutions to grow and expand the business. We are dedicated to building strong business networks with new distributors and dealers for BSLBATT lithium ion forklift batteries. Each product we deliver is fully customized to meet client requirements. We provide high performance in material handling, the perfect service team, outstanding quality, multiple certifications, fleet management, and a professional sales team, which separatesfrom our competitors," says the Founder of BSLBATT, China's leading industrial lithium battery suppliers and manufacturers.

BSLBATT is a professional manufacturer of industrial lithium batteries, such as the Hyster electric forklift battery. The company specializes in the production of a full line of lithium batteries to power mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, golf carts, ATVs, UTVs, and more. The company's commitment to excellence in providing huge energy reserves and easy-to-install and substantially less-weight forklift batteries makes them the leading manufacturer of customized Hyster electric forklift batteries in China.

Address: Room 608, Building 1 Zhonghui International Mansion, Huicheng District, Huizhou

Province/State: Guangdong

Country: China

+86 752 281 9469

