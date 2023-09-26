Harnessing The Power Of Utilities ETF “XLU”: A Key Player In A High-Demand Market

In an era where electricity demand is strong and growing, the utilities sector has emerged as a crucial player in the economic landscape.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLU ) offers focused exposure to this key sector of the economy and everyday life. It is comprised of all the utilities companies in the S&P 500.

Most people pay their power bill directly to the provider which eliminates any intermediaries. This steady stream of revenue is reliable because customers are generally prompt with their payments to avoid any disruptions in their essential services like lighting, television, or inteprovided by the utility.

Driving Forces Behind XLU

The top 10 holdings* of the Utilities sector ETF , XLU, have all the key players in the industry, and they represent nearly 60% of the fund. The top holding is NextEra Energy and represents 14.78% of the ETF, followed by Southern Co. at 8.08%, Duke Energy at 7.49%, Sempra Energy at 4.83%, Dominion Energy at 4.44%, American Electric Power Co. at 4.41%, Exelon Corp. at 4.36%, Constellation Energy at 3.70%, Xcel Energy at 3.44%, and Consolidated Edison at 3.37%.

XLU holds 30 public utility companies in total. The built-in diversification comes from the fact the companies represent every part of the U.S., so mitigation of one underperforming utility won't upset the apple cart.

Utility companies have embraced and deployed renewable energy sources for both the sake of the environment and for the bottom line.

Increased Demand for Electricity

Furthermore, the increasing demand for electricity is another factor driving the growth of the utility sector. With the widespread adoption of electronic devices and electric vehicles across the nation, the need for electricity is steadily rising.

The high demand for electricity across multiple industries poses significant opportunities for all utility companies. They must adapt to meet the rising energy requirements, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and expand their generation capacity.

XLU maintains a reliable exposure to large cap utility companies. With more than $14 billion in assets under management and a reasonable 0.10%** expense ratio, it is a sector that everyone depends on to keep the lights on.

Significant daily trading volume keep spreads low, which helps investors both buying and selling the ETF.

For investors truly seeking a diversified portfolio, the utility sector represented by the index fund XLU could be a brick in the wall of their holdings. Keeping the lights on and customers paying for that service has a bright future.

