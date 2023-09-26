Strategic Partnerships And Renowned Sponsorship Bolster The 1St Regional GAM 2023 Conference In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA), under the patronage of The Supreme Audit Institution, takes great pride in announcing the esteemed roster of sponsors for hosting the 1st regional Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference 2023, as momentum builds towards one of the most anticipated events in the auditing industry. Scheduled from November 6th to 8th at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel.

Notably, this marks the inaugural GAM conference to step outside of the USA, planting its flag in the MENA region, a move that resonates with the UAE's steadfast commitment to leading and elevating the audit profession on a global scale.

The conference boasts a powerful partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism as the Destination Partner, elevating its profile on the global stage. Critical to the conference's gravitas are its Strategic Partners: Beeah, EY, KPMG Lower Gulf, PROTIVITI member firm Middle East, PwC Middle East, Etihad Airways Official Carrier, Abu Dhabi Media - Media Partner. Furthermore, the Arab Confederation for the Institute of Internal Auditors, based in KSA, has provided immense support, strengthening the event's standing in the Arab region.

The strategic alignment with its key sponsors underpins the conference's prominence and the mutual vision to further the global aspirations of the internal audit community:



Financial Audit Authority (FAA): Taking the mantle as the Diamond Sponsor, FAA's alliance epitomizes the conference's essence of excellence, expertise, and evolution in auditing.

Wolters Kluwer: As the distinguished Platinum Sponsor, Wolters Kluwer's partnership amplifies the event's stature, bringing a legacy of knowledge and innovation to the fore.

BEINEX: Associating as the Silver Sponsor, BEINEX showcases its unwavering commitment to advancing the tools, techniques, and tenets vital to the modern-day audit profession. Exhibitors ACFE & UHY-ae: Their presence augments the depth and diversity of the conference, offering attendees a rich tapestry of insights, innovations, and interactions that promise to shape the future of internal auditing.

The 2023 chapter, with its focus on pushing the boundaries of thought leadership, promises to assemble a formidable 1,300+ professionals of global industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers.

Together, they will dive deep into pertinent subjects like artificial intelligence, sustainability, ESG, and beyond, leveraging the platform for unprecedented knowledge exchange.

