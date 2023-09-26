GBP/JPY Forecast: Faces Forex Market Challenges Amidst BOJ H

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Recent trading sessions have witnessed the GBP/JPY grappling with substantial difficulties, marked by an initial attempt to rally that was swiftly retracted, despite Yen weakness overall.

The ongoing challenges faced by the British pound stem from a combination of factors prevalent in the forex market. A notable contributor to this scenario is the Bank of Japan's decision to abstain from overnight actions, hinting at the potential prolongation of weakness in the Japanese yen.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

A critical technical indicator that demands close scrutiny is the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , positioned atop the candlestick chart, serving as a significant resistance point for the British pound, persistently creating barriers. A breakthrough beyond this pivotal level could trigger a shift in market dynamics, potentially propelling the British pound higher. Such a development would validate the enduring uptrend and accentuate the interest rate differential, stirring concerns for both the Bank of Japan and proponents of the yen.

On the flip side, a noteworthy support level is firmly established at ¥180. A breach beneath this level could signify a substantial setback for the currency pair, potentially leading to a rapid descent toward the ¥175 mark, underscoring the pronounced volatility characterizing this forex market pair.Be Meticulous and Patient

Given the existing market conditions, there exist ample trading opportunities for those seeking value. Although an immediate reversal in the overarching market trend appears unlikely, market volatility is expected to persist. Consequently, traders are advised to exercise caution in defining position sizes and remain attentive to the continuous market fluctuations.

Taking a broader perspective, there exists potential for profitable ventures for investors inclined to purchase the British pound against the weakened Japanese yen. However, a meticulous and patient approach is imperative when considering such prospects, owing to the unpredictable nature of the forex market and the necessity for well-informed decision-making.

At the end of the day, the British pound is grappling with obstacles in its recent trading sessions, partly attributable to the inaction of the Bank of Japan. The 50-day EMA and the pivotal ¥180 support level stand as vital technical elements demanding vigilant monitoring. While trading opportunities emerge in the juxtaposition of the British pound and yen, caution is paramount in light of the inherent market volatility. Investors and traders alike must navigate this environment judiciously, aligning their actions with well-informed strategies to successfully traverse the turbulent waters of the forex market.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UKin the industry for you.