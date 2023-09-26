Crude Oil Forecast: Faces Choppy But Bullish Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market opened with a bullish gap at the beginning of the trading session, only to reverse course and exhibit signs of negativity.

In essence, this market appears to be in a phase of consolidation, but beneath the surface, it retains a bullish undertone that is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. A prudent strategy could involve considering buying opportunities on dips, given the prevailing supply-demand dynamics.

Beneath the market, the $85 level stands as a substantial support zone, and the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is rapidly approaching, reinforcing its significance. Consequently, it is plausible that buyers will return to seek value in this area. Should we manage to break above the $92.50 level, the market is likely to set its sights on the $95 level. All things considered; crude oil is poised to exhibit continued strength. This makes sense not only due to the lack of supply online at the moment but also the complex dynamic with inflation feeding the market higher prices.

Similarly, Brent markets also initiated the Monday session with an upward gap, only to subsequently decline at a swift pace. The prevailing scenario suggests an environment characterized by substantial price fluctuations. Just as in the case of WTI crude oil, the $90 level is expected to bear significant implications, having previously served as resistance and now possibly offering substantial support. This level carries additional significance as a prominent, round, psychologically crucial figure, solidifying its role as a key focal point in the market.Pay Attention to Position Sizing

The ongoing production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia, amounting to 1 million barrels, align with the logic behind the crude oil market's ongoing rally. Additionally, concerns surrounding inflation tend to drive up commodity prices, further supporting the bullish outlook. Nevertheless, crude oil markets are renowned for their inherent volatility, necessitating careful consideration of position sizing regardless of the prevailing sentiment.

Ultimately, the consensus among market participants appears to be a journey towards the $100 level in the near future. As these dynamics unfold, it remains essential to exercise prudence and manage positions judiciously in the inherently turbulent crude oil market. Keep a close eye on developments, as volatility is expected to persist in the coming sessions. Position sizing is the only real protection you can have in this type of environment.

