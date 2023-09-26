Sri Lanka Cricket Proposes ''Home'' For Pakistan And Afghanistan Teams

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Sept 26 (DailyMirror) – Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has expressed its desire to host all Afghanistan's home series in Sri Lanka. It also wants to host all the India-Pakistan matches in Sri Lanka.

These suggestions have come from Prof. Arjuna De Silva, the chairman of the medical panel of the SLC.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Monday morning, he said,“with the Asia Cup finishing, we would love to invite Pakistan and Afghanistan to make Sri Lanka their cricketing home. Our fans have an excellent relationship with the players of these countries”.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did recently play against Pakistan and the bilateral matches were organised by the SLC on behalf of the ACB.



In the past, the PCB made the UAE as its“home” because the international teams were refusing to travel to Pakistan for security reasons and also, in the absence of facilities in Afghanistan, the ACB made UAE and India their“home” for a few series.



“India and Pakistan are not playing each other in their own countries, so at least both teams can play together in our country”, Professor added.



In the recent Asia Cup, both India and Pak. teams played matches in Sri Lanka.



“Actually the SLC president is likely to have requested to both boards to consider this proposal and if not, will write to them”, Prof. Arjuna signed off.

