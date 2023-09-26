Ukraine alleges killing commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine alleged that its militaries murdered 34 Russian officers involving the leader of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in an attack on the marine HQ in the Crimean town of Sevastopol, Ukrainian news outlets declared on Monday.



Viktor Sokolov, the naval leader, was not specifically mentioned in the report.



The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave a report on enemy fatalities after a special task made last week to destruct the Minsk big landing ship as well as the HQs of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Ukrainian national news outlet stated.



"Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," the update noted, quoting a post on Telegram by the Special Operations Forces.



"Given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," declared the forces.

