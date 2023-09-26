(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBIT PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 11.00 A.M. EEST



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ville Peltonen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 39088/12/4

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1307 Unit price: 1.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 313 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 897 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2527 Volume weighted average price: 1.46564 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 536 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 536 Volume weighted average price: 1.45 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 312 Unit price: 1.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 1.44 EUR





Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world's number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at .