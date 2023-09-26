BOARD MEMBER KAREN MCBRIDE, MBA, ORMP AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Karen McBride, MBA, ORMP of Regina, Saskatchewan, in Canada.Karen is a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit and conduct review committee at Innovation Federal Credit Union. She is the former executive vice president, chief risk officer, and chief compliance officer for Concentra Financial. Through her advisory firm, Karen also guides on risk management, governance, regulatory change, and planning. She has served clients in Canada and globally in Malawi and Ghana. Karen earned her MBA from Queen's University and a Masters Certificate in Operational Risk from the Schulich School of Business at York University."Karen has been working on risk management issues for more than two decades and has now brought her risk knowledge to the board level," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We value her skills and commitment to advancing the positive governance of risk-taking in her board service and her work with clients."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“I recommend this course to anyone serving on a board,” said Ms. McBride.“I have been a risk practitioner for more than twenty years, and I can say with confidence that this course will enrich your knowledge base for upping your game in the boardroom.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at .

