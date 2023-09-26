Roomraccoon Partners With Vrbo To Connect Users To Global Vacation Rental Audience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RoomRaccoon announces integration with Vrbo

The two-way integration with RoomRaccoon and Vrbo will grant accommodation providers access to a global market of vacation rental travelers.

BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- RoomRaccoon , a leading hotel management system for independent hotels and accommodation businesses, has announced its new two-way integration with Vrbo, one of the leading vacation rental marketplaces.

The direct API connection allows property managers to effortlessly manage all aspects of their Vrbo listing in real-time through the RoomRaccoon dashboard, eliminating the need for redundant data entry and ensuring accurate property information and real-time availability for prospective guests.

“The growing vacation rental market offers a lucrative opportunity for property managers,” says Tymen van Dyl, CEO and Founder of RoomRaccoon.“Our new two-way integration with Vrbo will allow our users to tap into a global audience of travelers seeking unique vacation experiences, increasing visibility for their properties and leading to higher occupancy rates and, ultimately, greater profitability.”

Ioannis Synanidis, Owner of KeynStay Villas & Homes, says:“The new integration between RoomRaccoon and Vrbo unlocks new sales opportunities for our collection of unique villa rentals in Greece. It seamlessly connects us to a vast network of travelers seeking unique accommodation options, while streamlining our operations and booking processes.”

The integration strengthens RoomRaccoon's channel and distribution management solution which allows users to easily plug into 200+ powerful sales channels with zero added commission.

The RoomRaccoon and Vrbo integration is now available to property managers worldwide.

About RoomRaccoon: RoomRaccoon is an award-winning Hotel Management System trusted by thousands of independent properties across the globe. RoomRaccoon's cloud-based platform empowers hoteliers and accommodation providers with a comprehensive range of products and solutions to increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience. And with over 400 integrations, RoomRaccoon is one of the most connected solutions on the market. Founded in 2017 by a hotel owner and tech specialist, RoomRaccoon was awarded the Best Hotel Management System in the World by Hotel Tech Report in 2020 and 2021.

