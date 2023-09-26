Diabetes Management Market Positive Growth Over The Decade Predicted By 2032 Asserts AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Global diabetes management market is increasing incidence of type I and type II diabetes combined with high obese population. Additionally, combination therapy as compared to monotherapy is gaining popularity due to its high efficacious nature. Increase in collaborations and alliances are the better avenues to attain high profitability. However, global diabetes management market suffers from some of the critical restrains namely, counterfeiting of drugs, scarcity of healthcare personnel in some countries such as Russia, cost sensitivity and limited infrastructure for management. Emerging economies offer ample opportunities to big players of this market to expand their business. Also, there is a need of improved, efficacious and safe treatment, which can be fulfilled by innovative R&D.

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi, Dexcom, Medtronic and Novo Nordisk A/S. Currently, Abbott, Dexcom and Medtronic dominate

The diabetes management market is segmented by type of devices into monitoring, diagnostic, insulin delivery and other devices. Blood glucose monitoring devices has the largest market share, as critical monitoring of glucose level is necessary for the management of diabetes. Also, the insulin delivery devices have increased its sale to promising value, which has resulted in improvement in insulin delivery technology. In this segment, insulin pens are more popular as they are less painful in usage.

The global diabetes management market is segmented by therapeutics into two broad categories, namely injectables and orally administered drugs. Therapeutic segment as a whole is largely dominated by human insulin and its analogues. Currently, dipeptidyl inhibitors has boosted the market growth and generated high revenue due to its safe nature and once daily dose regimen. Strong R&D pipeline has lead to development of safe and efficacious drugs, which has further fueled the market growth.

The study provides in-depth analysis of market drivers, challenges and trends. Competitive landscape section provides explicit information of the big players ruling the global diabetes management market and their operating strategies. The report covers qualitative analysis of market segments and identifies the prime areas for product targeting. Porter's five forces tool has been utilized to determine the attractiveness within global diabetes management market. Constant demand for safe and efficacious therapeutics and improved technology is responsible to increase the bargaining power of supplier. Innovative, differentiated and easy to use insulin delivery devices tend to decrease the threat of substitute products. Global diabetes management market has experienced a cross segment participation that resulted in shifting the business of big players to more diversified products. Thus, it tends to increase the threat of substitute products and keeps high intensity of rivalry.

