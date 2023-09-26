Swiss Senators Favours New CO2 Law

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Switzerland must reduce its emissions by half compared to 1990. A clear law is needed to do this, and a means to finance the instruments, said parliamentarian Damian Müller.

The project is based on the current CO2 law which Parliament extended until 2024. The government has planned funding of CHF4.1 billion for the five years. This money comes from the CO2 tax already levied on fuels at CHF120 per tonne of CO2.

The government will not introduce new taxes, having learned the lessons of the failed previous version in a vote more than two years ago, underlined Environment Minister Albert Rösti.

In its project, the Federal Council plans to achieve around two thirds of the emissions reductions in Switzerland and the remaining third abroad. Narrowly, by 22 votes to 20 and one abstention, Othmar Reichmuth failed to set the percentage of measures taken in Switzerland at 75%. According to him, this would have served the Swiss economy, through the promotion of“innovative” ideas and new technologies and methods.

For her part, Lisa Mazzone did not want the Confederation to be able to acquire international certificates to achieve the objectives. If Switzerland does not reduce its internal emissions enough by 2030, it will have to do so more drastically thereafter, she said.

In terms of mobility, concerning new passenger cars from 2030, the government plans that their CO2 emissions do not exceed 45% at most of the determining basic value of 2021. To the great dismay of the left and some centrists, the Senate supported this rate, wanting regulations similar to those of the EU. Proposals to lower this percentage to 25% and set a target of 0% emissions from 2035 were swept aside.