Silvio Germann Wins Gault&Millau Swiss Chef Of The Year Award

Silvio Germann gana el premio Gault&Millau al cocinero suizo del año
Germann, 34, is chef and co-owner of the Mammertsberg, located opposite Freidorf station. The Lucerne resident took over the premises in October 2022 with Andreas Caminada. The restaurant is located in an ancient building with a dozen tables.
In the 2024 edition of the Gault&Millau guide, six chefs scored 19 points: Tanja Grandits ("Stucki", Basel), Peter Knogl ("Cheval Blanc", Basel), Franck Giovannini ("Restaurant de l'Hôtel de ville", Crissier), Andreas Caminada ("Schloss Schauenstein", Fürstenau), Philippe Chevrier ("Domaine de Châteauvieux", Satigny) and Heiko Nieder ("The Dolder Grand", Zurich).
For the first time, Gault&Millau named Paolo Casanova from the Chesa Stüva Colani restaurant in Madulain, canton Graubünden,“Green Chef of the Year” for his commitment to cooking sustainably, sourcing from regional producers and for the quality of his vegetarian dishes.
The guide also paid tribute to the next generation: Pascal Steffen ("Roots", Basel, 18 points), Markus Stöckle ("Rosi" Zurich, 17 points), Ilario Colombo Zefinetti ("Du Théâtre", Monthey, 17 points ), Federico Palladino (“Osteria Enoteca Cuntitt”, Castel San Pietro, 16 points).
The discoveries of the year were Paul Cabayé & Stéphanie Zosso ("Glacier", Grindelwald, 16 points), Grégory Halgand ("Hôtel de Ville", Ollon, 15 points) and Piero Roncoroni ("Osteria del Centro", Comano, 15 points).
