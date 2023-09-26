Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

foresight autonomous holdings ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (nasdaq and tase: frsx) (the“company” or“foresight”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. foresight ended the first half of 2023 with revenues of $55,000 and with $17.8 million in cash, cash equivalent, restricted cash, and short-term deposits.

the company reported a u.s. generally accepted accounting principles (“gaap”) net loss of $6.1 million and a non-gaap net loss of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a gaap net loss of $10.1 million and a non-gaap net loss of $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of 40% and 42%, respectively.

“at the end of the second quarter, we recorded a significant milestone with the signing of our exclusive commercialization agreement with elbit systems land ltd. (“elbit”) (nasdaq and tase: eslt),” said haim siboni, foresight's ceo.“this agreement will put our technology directly in the hands of elbit customers in the defense, paramilitary and homeland security industries. we believe that this is an important step forward for foresight, as well as notable validation of our technology by one of the world's leading defense suppliers. the commercialization agreement may result in revenues of up to $4 million over a five-year contractual period.

“foresight's ongoing strategy of collaborating with global leading tier one suppliers continues. during the second quarter, we signed a memorandum of understanding (mou) with konec, a leading south korean tier one automotive supplier. this mou is an important first step as we enter one of the world's most important automotive markets, and it builds off our previous successes working with leading tier one suppliers in japan, china, europe, and the united states. tier one suppliers value the benefits of our 3d perception stereo vision solutions, and we expect this widespread interest to convert into paying customers in the coming quarters.

second quarter corporate highlights:

● foresight secures revenues of up to $4 million with signing of exclusive commercialization agreement with elbit systems : in july, foresight announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with elbit for the integration, marketing and licensing of foresight's image processing software solution. foresight anticipates revenues of up to $4 million over a contractual period of five years, with minimum guaranteed revenues of $1 million over the same period. according to the agreement, elbit will commercialize foresight's software solution in the form of a software license. foresight's solution will be offered to elbit's end customers as a component of advanced driver assistance systems (adas) for driving safety, as well as a solution for semi- and fully autonomous platforms used in unmanned combat and security ground vehicles in the defense, paramilitary and homeland security markets.

● foresight signs mou with south korean tier one supplier konec for cooperation in adas and autonomous driving solutions : in june, foresight signed a memorandum of understanding (mou) with konec, a south korean tier one automotive supplier. according to the mou, foresight and konec will collaborate to develop adas and autonomous driving solutions, which will expand konec's product offering to global customers such as hyundai, tesla and magna. the mou represents foresight's first entry into the thriving south korean automotive market.

● foresight regains compliance with nasdaq minimum bid price rule : in early may, foresight received a letter from the nasdaq stock market confirming that foresight regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under nasdaq listing rule 5550(a)(2). foresight can now continue its listing on the nasdaq stock market, and the previous matter of non-compliance is now closed.

second quarter 2023 financial results



research and development (r&d) expenses, net for the three months ended june 30, 2023, were $3,150,000, compared to $2,806,000 for the three months ended june 30, 2022. the increase is mainly attributable to an increase in payroll and related expenses in the amount of $335,000.

marketing and sales (s&m) expenses for the three months ended june 30, 2023, were $484,000, compared to $605,000 for the three months ended june 30, 2022. the decrease is mainly attributable to a decrease in professional services expenses in the amount of $62,000 and a decrease in payroll and related expenses in the amount of $63,000.

general and administrative (g&a) expenses for the three months ended june 30, 2023, were $715,000, compared to $837,000 for the three months ended june 30, 2022. the decrease is mainly attributable to a decrease in professional services expenses in the amount of $78,000.

finance expenses, net for the three months ended june 30, 2023, were $1,715,000, compared to $5,991,000 for the three months ended june 30, 2022. the decrease is mainly attributable to expenses from the revaluation of the company's investment in rail vision ltd. (“rail vision”) to its fair value in the amount of $1,666,000 for the three months ended june 30, 2023, compared to expenses from the revaluation of the company's investment in rail vision to its fair value in the amount of $5,588,000 for the three months ended june 30,2022.

gaap net loss for the three months ended june 30, 2023, was $6,064,000, or $0.02 per ordinary share, compared to a gaap net loss of $10,116,000, or $0.03 per ordinary share, for the three months ended june 30, 2022. non-gaap net loss for the three months ended june 30, 2023, was $5,651,000, or $0.02 per ordinary share, compared to a non-gaap net loss of $9,663,000, or $0.03 per ordinary share, in the same quarter last year. a reconciliation between gaap net loss and non-gaap net loss is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release.

first half 2023 financial results



r&d expenses, net for the six months ended june 30, 2023 were $6,269,000, compared to $5,498,000 in the same period last year. the increase is mainly attributable to an increase in payroll and related expenses in the amount of $592,000.

s&m expenses for the six months ended june 30, 2023, were $1,188,000, compared to $1,229,000 for the six months ended june 30, 2022. the decrease is mainly attributable to a decrease in payroll and related expenses in the amount of $88,000, to a decrease in consultants in the amount of $88,000 offset by an increase in exhibitions, conventions and travel expenses in the amount of $116,000.

g&a expenses for the six months ended june 30, 2023 were $1,573,000, compared to $2,025,000 in the same period last year. the decrease is mainly attributable to a decrease in professional services in the amount of $204,000 and from a decrease in payroll and related expenses in the amount of $115,000.

finance expenses, net for the six months ended june 30, 2023, were $1,655,000, compared to $3,519,000 in the same period last year. the decrease is mainly attributable to expenses from the revaluation of the company's investment in rail vision to its fair value in the amount of $1,544,000 for the six months ended june 30, 2023, compared to expenses from the revaluation of the company's investment in rail vision to its fair value in the amount of $2,788,000 for the six months ended june 30,2022.

gaap net loss for the six months ended june 30, 2023 was $10,651,000, or $0.03 per ordinary share, compared to a gaap net loss of $12,140,000, or $0.04 per ordinary share, in the same period last year. non-gaap net loss for the first half of 2023 was $9,894,000, or $0.03 per ordinary share, compared to a non-gaap net loss of $11,191,000 or $0.04 per ordinary share, in the same period last year. a reconciliation between gaap net loss and non-gaap net loss is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release.

balance sheet highlights



cash, restricted cash and short-term deposits totaled $17.8 million as of june 30, 2023, compared to $26.5 million as of december 31, 2022. gaap shareholders' equity totaled $18.9 million as of june 30, 2023, compared to $28.8 million as of december 31, 2022. the decrease is attributed mainly to the net loss for the period.

