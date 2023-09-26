Jubilee Metals Group Updates On "Very Fundamental" Period

jubilee metals group plc (aim:jlp, jse:jbl, otc:jubpf) ceo leon coetzer speaks to proactive's thomas warner after releasing an update on the metal recovery business' chrome joint venture in south africa as well as an update on the expansion of its roan concentrator in zambia.

coetzer talks through the company's progress and achievements over the six months since the most recent update, highlighting the expansion of the company's south african chrome operations, which exceeded expectations by adding 60,000 tonnes of capacity in just four months. the expansion is projected to boost group revenues by approximately $45 million.

coetzer also discusses the company's strides in the copper sector, particularly its groundbreaking waste-to-copper project in zambia. the southern copper refinery is on track, and jubilee metals is scaling up its efforts to extract copper from historical tailings, a strategy poised to yield substantial results. coetzer explains that jubilee's innovative approaches align with buoyant chrome prices and increasing stainless steel demand driven by india and china. despite challenges in south africa's infrastructure and power supply, jubilee has safeguarded its operations with backup power systems.

the interview underscored jubilee metals' trajectory toward sustained growth and innovation in both chrome and copper sectors.

