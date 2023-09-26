Financial Gravity Welcomes New Family Office Director William Stevens

financial gravity companies, inc. (otc: fgco) (“financial gravity”) gravity welcomes william stevens aboard as a family office director.

bill's tax experience has taught him that it's not enough just to put the "right" numbers in the "right" boxes in the "right" forms. he's learned that planning is the key to helping clients pay less.

those clients have always appreciated how he does more than just record history. they've trusted him enough to approach him with questions about investing and financial planning. but he's always been frustrated by the inherent conflicts and lack of transparency infecting the wealth management industry.

after much research, bill found a partner who helps clients like you accomplish their tax & wealth goals. this partner shares his values and uses a proprietary methodology to implement those values into holistic planning: a taxes first, then math® approach.

as a family office director, bill is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plan. he relies on the experts at financial gravity, inc., a true partner -- not just a vendor -- who helps him deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.

william shared,“over the years, more and more of my clients have asked me to be involved in the relationships between their business operations, tax planning, tax preparation, their accumulation of wealth, and the overseeing of the relationships between the professionals involved. becoming a multi-family office director through financial gravity put me in the perfect position to accomplish this for my clients.”

financial gravity ceo scott winters shared,“we are excited to have bill join us at financial gravity. we look forward to working together to help coordinate and service his clients.”

financial gravity companies inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. we help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a family office director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. family office directors are able to leverage the financial gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation.

